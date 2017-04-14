(Updates with comment from MARTA police chief in paragraph 6)
By Ian Simpson
April 13 A man opened fire aboard a moving
Atlanta metro train on Thursday, killing one man and wounding
three other passengers before the suspected gunman was arrested
at the next station, a police spokesman said.
The gunfire erupted aboard a Blue Line train at about 4:30
p.m. shortly after it left a station on the city's west side,
Joseph Dorsey, deputy chief of the MARTA police, said at a news
conference. MARTA is the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit
Authority.
"As the train was in motion, the suspect fired several shots
toward the victims," Dorsey said.
The three people who were wounded are expected to survive,
Dorsey said. A fifth person suffered an ankle injury as
passengers scrambled away from the gunman.
All the victims, as well as the suspected gunman, were in
their 30s, Dorsey said.
The shooting was "targeted, but isolated," MARTA's Police
Chief Wanda Dunham said, according to the Atlanta Journal
Constitution newspaper.
Police detained the suspected gunman at the train's next
stop, West Lake Station, and recovered a weapon, Dorsey said. He
gave no information about a possible motive and said the
shooting was under investigation.
A man who was in the train car told Atlanta's Fox 5
television that a man wearing a hat sat next to another
passenger, his head bobbing. The man then got up and walked to
the back of the car.
"And after that, heard shots, hit the deck, and just saw
some shoes walk past and that's it," said the man, who was not
identified.
Cellphone video shot by a bystander and carried on the Fox
station's Facebook page showed a woman and another person lying
on the floor of a train car as passengers bent over them.
The transit agency said the station had been temporarily
closed.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson in Washingon and Bernie Woodall in
Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; Additional reporting by David Beasley in
Atlanta; Editing by Sandra Maler and Leslie Adler)