TBILISI, April 18 Georgia's security service said on Monday it had detained a group of six Georgian and Armenian citizens attempting to sell radioactive Uranium-238 for $200 million.

"Officers of Georgia's State Security Service detained three citizens of Armenia and three citizens of Georgia," security service investigator Savle Motiashvili told a briefing.

"The members of the group were planning to sell the nuclear material, Uranium-238, for $200 million when they were detained," he told a news briefing.

