Co-operative Bank says received several bids in sale process
LONDON, April 7 Britain's Co-operative Bank said on Friday it had received a number of non-binding offers that would go to a next phase of bidding.
TBILISI, April 18 Georgia's security service said on Monday it had detained a group of six Georgian and Armenian citizens attempting to sell radioactive Uranium-238 for $200 million.
"Officers of Georgia's State Security Service detained three citizens of Armenia and three citizens of Georgia," security service investigator Savle Motiashvili told a briefing.
"The members of the group were planning to sell the nuclear material, Uranium-238, for $200 million when they were detained," he told a news briefing.
(Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)
LONDON, April 7 Britain's Co-operative Bank said on Friday it had received a number of non-binding offers that would go to a next phase of bidding.
* Markets calm somewhat as US official calls strike a "one-off"
* Says 2016 revenue for year, including proceeds from sale of trading properties, reached US$138.3 million (48.2 percent increase year-on-year)