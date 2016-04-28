TBILISI, April 28 Georgia's security service
said on Thursday it had detained a group of five Georgian
citizens attempting to sell radioactive Uranium-238 and
Uranium-235 for $3 million.
"Officers of Georgia's State Security Service detained five
citizens of Georgia, who were trying to sell uranium" security
service investigator Savle Motiashvili told a briefing.
"Detainees were planning to sell the nuclear material,
Uranium-238 and Uranium-235 in amount of 1 kilogramm and 665
gramms for $3 million," he told a news briefing.
(Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)