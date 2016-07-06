* Kerry visits Georgia days before NATO summit
* Trip designed to reassure, pledge more defence help
By Lesley Wroughton
TBILISI, July 6 U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry arrived in Georgia on Wednesday where he will sign
agreements to deepen defence and security cooperation with the
former Soviet state days before an important NATO summit.
It is Kerry's first visit as Secretary of State to Georgia
and comes ahead of a NATO summit in Warsaw on Friday where
members of the Western military alliance plan to announce action
to deter what they say is an increased Russian military threat.
Georgia and former Soviet states like Moldova and Ukraine
have become increasingly concerned by Russia's intentions after
the Kremlin annexed Ukraine's Crimea in 2014 and launched air
strikes in Syria last year.
A senior State Department official said Kerry would sign a
memorandum of understanding on security and defence that would
promise to bolster Georgia's ability to defend itself.
Georgia, which is criss-crossed by strategically-important
oil and gas pipelines, fought and lost a short war with Russia
in 2008.
Until now, U.S. security support has focused on training
Georgian troops for operations in Afghanistan and Iraq.
The State Department official denied Kerry's Georgia visit
and another trip to Ukraine on Thursday were aimed at sending a
message to Russia.
"These are important partners of the alliance, partners
whose security means a lot to the United States," the official
told reporters travelling with Kerry.
"It's a chance to highlight the fact that we are close
partners and their security interests and their aspirations to
get closer to the EU and NATO also matter to us.
"Russia can take whatever message it would like," the
official said, saying the visits were a show of support to
reassure.
Moscow has accused the West, notably Washington, of stirring
anti-Russian feelings among former Soviet states which it deems
part of its own sphere of influence.
Kerry's visit follows Britain's decision to leave the EU, a
move that stoked fears among former Soviet republics who want to
join the bloc but now fret it will turn inward.
During his one-day visit, Kerry will meet Georgian
officials, including President Georgy Margvelashvili and Prime
Minister Georgy Kvirikashvili. He will also meet the opposition
and stress the importance of holding free elections in October.
Kerry then visits Ukraine on Thursday before heading to
Warsaw to join U.S. President Barack Obama for the NATO summit.
In Ukraine, Kerry's third visit there since Russia annexed
Crimea, he will focus on the implementation of the Minsk peace
accords and the country's reform agenda. It will be Kerry's
first chance to meet new Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman.
