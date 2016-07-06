TBILISI, July 6 U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry said on Wednesday he hoped a 72-hour truce in Syria was "a
harbinger" that more ambitious and long-lasting similar deals
could be struck.
"We very much welcome the Syrian army declaration of
72-hours of quiet," Kerry told a news conference in Tbilisi,
adding that discussions were underway to try to extend the
truce.
"We are trying very hard to grow these current discussions
into a longer lasting ... enforceable, accountable cessation of
hostilities that could change the dynamics on the ground," he
said.
The Syrian military declared a 72-hour "regime of calm"
covering all of Syria from 1 a.m. on Wednesday (2200 GMT
Tuesday), a military source told Reuters, although fighting and
air attacks have been reported since then.
