BRIEF-IDT to acquire Gigpeak for $3.08 per share
* Says boards of directors of both Gigpeak and IDT have unanimously approved terms of merger agreement
Jan 13 Westlake Chemical offered to acquire Georgia Gulf Corp for about $1.03 billion in cash, as the commodity chemicals maker looks to expand its offerings globally.
Westlake Chemical has offered to buy Georgia Gulf for $30 per share, a 23 percent premium to the stock's Thursday close on the New York Stock Exchange.
Westlake said it had first made the offer last September. (Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)((vaishnavi.bala@thomsonreuters.com within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800 Reuters Messaging:vaishnavi.bala.reuters.com@reuters.net)
* Says boards of directors of both Gigpeak and IDT have unanimously approved terms of merger agreement
Feb 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
BERLIN, Feb 13 Germany will move forward this week with plans to set up a joint fleet of Lockheed Martin Corp C-130J transport planes with France and join a Netherlands-led fleet of Airbus A330 tanker planes, defence ministry sources said on Monday.