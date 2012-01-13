Jan 13 Westlake Chemical offered to acquire Georgia Gulf Corp for about $1.03 billion in cash, as the commodity chemicals maker looks to expand its offerings globally.

Westlake Chemical has offered to buy Georgia Gulf for $30 per share, a 23 percent premium to the stock's Thursday close on the New York Stock Exchange.

Westlake said it had first made the offer last September.