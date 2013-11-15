MILAN Nov 15 Italy's Geox targets sales around 1 billion euros ($1.35 billion) by 2016, the breathable shoemaker said on Friday as it presented a business plan it hopes will allow it to return to profit.

Geox said it targets core earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of around 11 percent by the end of 2016, after EBITDA slumped 56 percent in the first nine months of 2013. ($1 = 0.7430 euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie)