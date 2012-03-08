Campbell Soup's quarterly sales fall 1.4 pct
Feb 17 Campbell Soup Co reported a 1.4 percent fall in quarterly revenue on Friday, hurt by weak demand for its V8 beverages, broth and condensed soups.
MILAN, March 8 Italian shoemaker Geox said it remained cautious on its sales performance for the first-half of 2012 after it reported on Thursday full-year 2011 net profit fell more than 13 percent, driven down by higher raw material costs.
The family-run company reported net profit of 50.2 million euros ($66.6 million) last year, from 58 million euros in 2010.
Its 2011 sales rose 4 percent to 887 million euros, but the growth rate slowed compared to the 4.4 percent increase seen in the first nine months to end-Semptember.
Geox proposed to pay a dividend of 0.16 euros per share. ($1 = 0.7534 euros) (Reporting by Michel Rose)
ROME, Feb 17 Politicians should lower the volume of their debates and stop insulting each other, Pope Francis said on Friday, adding that leaders should be open to dialogue with perceived enemies or risk sowing the seeds of war.
LONDON, Feb 17 U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co has proposed a merger with Unilever , but the Anglo-Dutch company has declined, Kraft said on Friday.