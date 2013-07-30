MILAN, July 30 Italian shoe-maker Geox forecast continued pressure on its operating margins for the remainder of 2013 on Tuesday as it posted first-half core earnings down 53 percent year-on-year.

The maker of "no-sweat" breathable shoes said adjusted first-half EBITDA - earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation - fell to 26.8 million euros ($35.5 million) from 56.7 million euros in the same period of 2012. ($1 = 0.7547 euros) (Reporting By Isla Binnie)