UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MILAN Nov 15 Geox said it expected revenues for the full year to be 6.5-7.0 percent lower than the previous year after the Italian shoe-maker posted an 11.9 percent fall in sales in the first nine months.
In a statement released late on Thursday Geox said sales in the nine months to September were 618.1 million euros, dragged down by the impact of the economic crisis on consumption.
Adjusted core earnings in the period came in at 44.3 million euros from 100.3 million euros a year before.
The group swung to a net loss of 8.472 million euros from a net profit of 36.047 million euros a year earlier.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources