UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 20 Geratherm Medical AG :
* 9-month revenue 14.0 million euros, up 8.5 pct
* 9-month EBIT 1.7 million euros, up 124.3 pct
* 9-month after tax profit 1.1 million euros, up 75.7 pct
* 9-month EBITDA of 2.3 million euros, up 63.2 pct
* Expects positive business development in Q4 and FY Source text - bit.ly/1xFspxY Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources