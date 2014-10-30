WASHINGTON Oct 30 The U.S. government is suing
baby food maker Gerber, owned by Nestle SA, alleging
it advertised that its Good Start Gentle formula would reduce
the risk of a baby developing allergies despite having no proof
for the claim.
The Federal Trade Commission, which filed the lawsuit on
Wednesday, said Gerber put stickers on the baby food which said
the formula would "reduce the risk of developing allergies."
The FTC also said Gerber advertised that the Food and Drug
Administration approved its health claims, although the agency
had not done so.
The commission said Gerber had received permission from the
FDA to advertise that the formula may potentially reduce the
risk for a specific allergy, atopic dermatitis, but required
Gerber to qualify that claim, which it did not do.
Nestle did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Ros Krasny and Paul
Simao)