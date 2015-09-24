BRIEF-Kuwait's Al Mal Investment Company posts FY loss
* FY net loss 18.3 million dinars versus profit of 6.3 million dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Sept 24 Fernando Iunes, managing director at investment bank Itau BBA, has taken a seat on the board of Gerdau SA, the Brazilian steelmaker said in a statement on Thursday.
Iunes takes the place of Oscar de Paula Bernardes Neto, who has stepped down. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
* Board recommends cash dividend of 10 percent for year 2016 Source:(http://bit.ly/2nTnxXe) Further company coverage: