SAO PAULO May 20 Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau SA said on Friday it sealed a deal to sell its specialty steel unit in Spain to Clerbil SL for 155 million euros, with a potential of receiving an additional 45 million euros depending on future performance.

The deal is expected to be finalized in July, the company said in a securities filing.

(Reporting by Reese Ewing and Alberto Alerigi Jr; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)