SAO PAULO Feb 25 Federal police raided several
offices of Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau SA as part of
an ongoing corruption case known as "Operation Zelotes," a
source with knowledge of the raids said on Thursday.
Federal police released a statement saying that search and
seizure warrants were being conducted in the cities of Sao
Paulo, Brasilia, Rio de Janeiro, Porto Alegre and Pernambuco,
but did not name the company.
The operation is investigating a scheme involving kickbacks
to tax officials in return for waving tax debts.
