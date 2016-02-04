SAO PAULO Feb 4 Gerdau SA, the largest steelmaker in the Americas, and JFE Steel Corp have agreed to produce heavy slabs in Brazil, a venture that will allow them to cater for clients in the region and reduce Brazilian imports of the product.

Under terms of the agreement, which was unveiled in a Thursday securities filing, JFE Steel will assist Gerdau in the production of heavy slabs from a plant in Ouro Branco, in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais.

Production of the first generation of thickness gauge is expected by July, the filing added. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Mark Potter)