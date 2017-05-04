BRIEF-Pfizer begins Phase 1 clinical trial to evaluate investigational Group B streptococcus vaccine
* Pfizer begins Phase 1 clinical trial to evaluate investigational Group B streptococcus vaccine
SAO PAULO May 4 Gerdau SA, the largest steelmaker in the Americas, posted a surprising first-quarter loss on Thursday, reflecting declining revenue and the impact of a recent Brazil ruling on the booking of contingent liabilities.
Porto Alergre, Brazil-based Gerdau lost a net 34 million reais ($10.8 million) last quarter, compared with profit of 14 million reais a year earlier. Analysts expected profit of 70.96 million reais in the first quarter.
Management will discuss quarterly results later in the day.
($1 = 3.1635 reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
June 19 U.S. drug developer Seattle Genetics Inc said on Monday it would discontinue a late-stage study of its drug to treat older patients with acute myeloid leukemia due to safety concerns.
June 19 Investors are hoping the Federal Reserve will allow big U.S. banks to put an estimated $150 billion in idle capital toward stock buybacks, dividends and profit-boosting investments in the coming weeks after conducting a regular examination of financial strength.