Kraft withdraws offer to merge with Unilever
Feb 19 Kraft Heinz Co has agreed to withdraw its proposal for a $143 billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday.
SAO PAULO, July 19 Gerdau, Brazil's largest steelmaker, said on Thursday Chief Financial Officer Osvaldo Schirmer will retire in December after a 26-year stint with the company.
The Porto Alegre, Brazil-based company named André Pires de Oliveira Dias as his replacement, starting in January 2013, according to a statement. Dias is currently finance director at Gerdau's Long Steel North America unit, based in Tampa, Florida.
Dias has been with Gerdau since 2004, when he was named as head of investments. After that he took charge of the controlling Gerdau-Johannpeter family's investment holding company. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Gary Hill)
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Feb 19 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off on Sunday from a Florida launch pad once used to send NASA astronauts to the moon, a step forward for billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk and his company's goal of ferrying astronauts to the International Space Station. The 229-foot tall (70-meter) Falcon 9 soared off a seaside launchpad at the Kennedy Space Center at 9:39 a.m. ET (1439 GMT) carrying a Dragon cargo ship bound for the station.