April 7 Gerdau SA has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Itau BBA, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Banco Santander SA to arrange a series of investor meetings and calls on Monday and Tuesday that could lead to the sale of 30-year, dollar-denominated debt securities, a source with knowledge of the situation said.

Gerdau is the largest producer of long rolled steel in the Americas, with operations in 14 countries throughout the region as well as in Europe and Asia. A deal is subject to market conditions. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)