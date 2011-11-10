BRIEF-AMC Entertainment Holdings announces upsizing and pricing of public offering of Class A common stock
* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. announces upsizing and pricing of public offering of Class A common stock
Nov 10 Net income at Gerdau (GGBR4.SA)(GGB.N), the largest steelmaker in the Americas, rose 17 percent to 713 million reais ($401 million) in the third quarter from 609 million reais a year earlier, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.
Gerdau was forecast to earn 281 million reais in a Reuters poll of five analysts.
($1=1.78 reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. announces upsizing and pricing of public offering of Class A common stock
* Will modularize new facilities to minimize construction in vicinity of operating refinery units and provide significant overall cost savings
SANTIAGO, Feb 7 Chilean police raided three local offices of Brazil's OAS SA and confiscated accounting material as part of an investigation into potential illegal political campaign contributions in the Andean nation, local media reported late on Tuesday.