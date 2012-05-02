GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks at 19-mth high, dollar up as Yellen puts March rate hike in play
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.1 pct
SAO PAULO May 2 Brazil's Gerdau , the world's second biggest maker of long steel, reported first-quarter net income of 397 million ($207.5 million).
That came short of the 420.7 million reais average estimate of six analysts surveyed in a Reuters poll. The company had earned 472 million reais in the fourth quarter of last year. ($1 = 1.9129 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Peter Murphy; Editing by Gary Hill)
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.1 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 15 A firm controlled by Philip Anschutz, the billionaire entertainment and pro sports magnate, will soon build the largest wind farm in the United States to serve utilities in California, where officials have set ambitious green power goals.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 15 A firm controlled by Philip Anschutz, the billionaire entertainment and pro sports magnate, will soon build the largest wind farm in the United States to serve utilities in California, where officials have set ambitious green power goals.