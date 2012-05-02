SAO PAULO May 2 Brazil's Gerdau , the world's second biggest maker of long steel, reported first-quarter net income of 397 million ($207.5 million).

That came short of the 420.7 million reais average estimate of six analysts surveyed in a Reuters poll. The company had earned 472 million reais in the fourth quarter of last year. ($1 = 1.9129 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Peter Murphy; Editing by Gary Hill)