* Profits come in below analysts' forecasts
* Higher costs, supply chain problems restrict income
* Gerdau sees sales rising in the months ahead
SAO PAULO, May 2 Brazil's Gerdau
, the world's second-largest maker of long
steel, missed first-quarter profit estimates after raw material
costs crept up and bad weather disrupted its supply of raw
materials and restricted output.
Net first quarter income of 397 million reais ($207.5
million) came in 3 percent below the 409 million reais earned in
the same period a year earlier and 16 percent below the 472
million reais earned in the fourth quarter of 2011, Gerdau said.
The quarter-on-quarter fall may be an indication earnings in
the sector will continue to disappoint as rising raw materials
prices, which affected earnings for mills throughout 2011, keep
hampering profitability.
However, Gerdau said it had produced at a pace above
expected immediate demand in the first quarter to build up
stocks ahead of faster sales expected in coming months.
EBITDA, or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization, fell 2 percent from the fourth quarter of 2011 to
1.008 billion reais. The figure was below the average forecast
of 1.092 billion reais in a Reuters poll.
Revenue grew 10 percent from a year earlier to 9.2 billion
reais, which was 1 percent more than in the fourth quarter.
Production of raw steel rose 4 percent from a year earlier,
and from the fourth quarter, to 4.94 million metric tonnes.
Sales were barely changed from the fourth quarter or from the
first quarter of 2011 at 4.7 million tonnes.
Gerdau said it forecast investments in fixed assets for the
2012-2016 period at 10.3 billion reais, 70 percent of which
would be allocated to units within Brazil and would include
"strategic investments and maintenance".
($1 = 1.9129 Brazilian reais)
