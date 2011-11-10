* Profit jumps 17 pct y/y, beats analysts' estimates

* Lower financial expenses, taxes prop up net income

* Output rises 14 pct, sales up 10 pct, pressing costs

* Results indicate Gerdau weathering tough environment

* Shares up 0.6 percent (Adds comments, share movement)

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Alberto Alerigi Jr.

Nov 10 Gerdau's (GGBR4.SA)(GGB.N) net income jumped a stronger-than-expected 17 percent in the third quarter as a decline in financial expenses and lower taxes offset rising production costs for the largest steelmaker in the Americas.

Earnings climbed to 713 million reais ($401 million) from 609 million reais a year earlier, according to a securities filing. The average estimate from five analysts in a Reuters poll was 281 million reais.

Porto Alegre, Brazil-based Gerdau, the world's second-biggest producer of steel products for the construction industry, had posted net income of 503 million reais for the second quarter.

Yet earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization were down from both the prior quarter and year-earlier period due to rising costs on the back of a strong surge in output and sales.

EBITDA fell 4 percent to 1.215 billion reais from a year earlier -- in line with the poll's estimate of 1.22 billion reais. The indicator edged 7 percent lower from the second quarter.

Otherwise, the company showed strong operational performance with stable margins and sales volumes amid a tough environment for steelmakers.

According to HSBC Securities analyst Jonathan Brandt, the results showed "some pressure in profitability, but volumes held up well."

Shares of Gerdau were up 0.6 percent in morning trading in Sao Paulo.

Depressed domestic steel prices and rising costs for coking coal and iron ore -- two key ingredients of the metal -- hampered profitability at local rival Usiminas (USIM5.SA), while a tumble in the local currency hurt bottom-line results at CSN (CSNA3.SA), another competitor.

Gerdau's consolidated steel volumes fared much better than those of Usiminas and CSN, which posted sequential declines of around 10 percent in the third quarter. Gerdau's production of raw steel rose 14 percent to 5.018 million tonnes, while that of rolled steel products jumped 16 percent.

BUCKING THE TREND

A 17 percent slump in debt servicing and other financial expenses to 230 million reais helped spur Gerdau's net income gains on a year-on-year basis, the filing said. Financial expenses dropped 9 percent from the second quarter.

Gerdau stood out as the only large Brazilian company that did not suffer from the Brazilian real's BRBY 18 percent tumble in the third quarter, since most foreign exchange-related fluctuations flowed through the balance sheet rather than the income statement, the filing said.

The real's drop, which was mainly triggered by a wave of risk aversion stemming from the worsening of the euro region debt crisis, weighed on results at mining giant Vale (VALE5.SA) (VALE.N) and sparked heavy losses for petrochemical group Braskem (BRKM5.SA), consumer goods maker Hypermarcas (HYPE3.SA) and pulp processor Fibria (FIBR3.SA).

In addition, Gerdau said it had repaid short-term debt with proceeds from a $3.5 billion share sale in April and invested the remainder, helping to boost cash holdings.

Net revenue climbed 9 percent to 8.97 billion reais, along with a jump of 10 percent in sales, the filing said.

Costs, however, rose 12 percent to 8.97 billion reais because of the surge in raw materials prices, Gerdau said. Sales, general and administrative expenses fell 3 percent from a year earlier, while remaining stable sequentially.

The company paid 97 percent less in taxes in the third quarter after ramping up dividend payments, the filing showed. Tax payments fell 96 percent on a sequential basis.

($1=1.78 reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal in Sao Paulo; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)