SAO PAULO Aug 2 Gerdau, the Americas' largest steelmaker, expects to sell a stake in its mining unit or list it by the end of the year, executives said on a conference call on Thursday.

Plans for the unit, which mainly produces iron ore, are within schedule, Chief Financial Officer Osvaldo Schirmer said. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)