BRIEF-Brompton Split Banc Corp announces extension of term
* Board approved extension of maturity date of class A, preferred shares of co for additional 5 year term to Nov 29, 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO May 7 Gerdau SA expects to post improved debt metrics throughout the year as higher operational profit as well as a revision in capital expenditures eases the pressure to borrow, Chief Financial Officer André Pires said on Tuesday.
Net debt rose to the equivalent of 3.3 times earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization at the end of March, compared with 2.9 times in December.
WASHINGTON, March 6 General Motors Co said on Monday it will lay off 1,100 workers in May at its Lansing Delta Township assembly plant in Michigan as it shifts production of a vehicle to Tennessee.
* Recommended to Tribunal that proposed merger between General Electric and Baker Hughes be approved, without conditions Further company coverage: