BRIEF-Getty Realty enters into amended, restated note purchase and guarantee agreement
* Getty Realty Corp - on February 21, 2017, entered into an amended and restated note purchase and guarantee agreement
SAO PAULO Nov 1 Gerdau SA, the world's second-biggest maker of long steel products, earned net income of 408 million reais ($200.1 million) In the third quarter, largely in line with estimates of 405.6 million reais in a Reuters poll.
The company said in a securities filing on Thursday that a 10.3 billion real, five-year investment plan will be revised due to "uncertainties in the global economic scenario." A new number will be unveiled in February, the company said.
The company will spend 460 million reais in an upgrade of its existing Riograndense mill in the country's south, the filing added. The new line will start operations in the second half of 2015.
TORONTO, Feb 21 Canada's main stock index rose to a record high on Tuesday, with energy shares leading broadbased gains as oil prices climbed, while Restaurant Brands International Inc jumped more than 7 percent after it announced an acquisition.
* First Solar secures syndicated financing arranged by Mizuho bank for utility-scale solar project in Ishikawa, Japan