RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 29 Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau SA posted a net loss of 1.96 billion reais ($502 million) for the third quarter on Thursday, far from analyst forecasts that the company would break even.

The largest steelmaker in the Americas reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 1.29 billion reais.

($1 = 3.905 reais) (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer)