BRIEF-AzurRx provides update on MS1819 phase II trial
* AzurRx Biopharma Inc - Early results indicate that MS1819 exhibits a favorable safety profile Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO May 4 Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau SA reported on Wednesday a first quarter net profit of 14 million reais ($3.9 million), creeping into the black in the midst of the country's deepest recession in decades and a slump in steel demand.
Gerdau posted adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 930 million reais and net revenue of 10.1 billion reais.
($1 = 3.557 reais)
(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* American Airlines Group Inc - Expects its Q1 2017 total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) to be up about 2 percent to 4 percent year-over-year