* Posts second-quarter profit of 401 mln reais
* North America unit shows a sequential recovery
* EBITDA margins widened for first quarter in six
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Alberto Alerigi
SAO PAULO, Aug 1 Brazil's Gerdau SA
beat second-quarter profit estimates on
Thursday as costs rose at a slower pace than revenue, in a sign
the largest steelmaker in the Americas is banking on prudence to
bolster earnings.
The Porto Alegre, Brazil-based company earned net income of
401 million reais ($175 million) in the quarter, above the
average profit estimate of 323 million reais in a Reuters poll
with six analysts. One analyst in the same poll expected a loss
of 81 million reais.
Profit slumped 27 percent compared with the same period a
year earlier, reflecting the impact of a steep weakening of the
Brazilian currency against the dollar that fanned debt-servicing
expenses. But compared with the first quarter of this year,
profit almost tripled in the latest sign steelmakers in Brazil
are headed for better times after a two-year long downturn.
Output of raw steel grew 5.4 percent in a quarter-on-quarter
basis - which analysts tend to follow more widely than annual
comparisons - mainly because of rapid de-stocking in North
America and Brazil. Sales volumes rose slightly, helped by more
demand for long steel in North and Latin America, and rising
shipments within Brazil.
Overall, Gerdau and flat steelmaker Usinas Siderúrgicas de
Minas Gerais SA, which released earnings last week,
reported a second quarter with a better sales mix, higher
operating earnings on a sequential basis and signs that sales,
general and administrative expense controls are finally bearing
fruit. Yet, the depreciation of the real in the quarter
triggered a jump in financial expenses that weighed on earnings.
Revenue for Gerdau, also Brazil's biggest steel producer by
volume, came in at 9.882 billion reais, up 7.8 percent from the
first quarter, the filing said. That compares with an estimate
of 10.067 billion reais in the poll.
Costs rose 3.4 percent on a quarter-on-quarter basis, much
less than the 8 percent expected in the poll. They slipped 0.1
percent on an annual basis. Expenses rose 0.3 percent
sequentially and were flat on a year-on-year basis in the second
quarter, the filing said.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization, a gauge of operational profitability known as
EBITDA, came in at 1.196 billion reais in the quarter, beating
the 939 million reais estimated by analysts in the poll.
Margins rose for the first quarter in six, with EBITDA
climbing to 12.1 percent of revenue from an 8.8 percent
so-called EBITDA margin in the first quarter.
Management plans to discuss the earnings on a conference
call later in the day.