* Posts second-quarter profit of 401 mln reais

* North America unit shows a sequential recovery

* EBITDA margins widened for first quarter in six

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Alberto Alerigi

SAO PAULO, Aug 1 Brazil's Gerdau SA beat second-quarter profit estimates on Thursday as costs rose at a slower pace than revenue, in a sign the largest steelmaker in the Americas is banking on prudence to bolster earnings.

The Porto Alegre, Brazil-based company earned net income of 401 million reais ($175 million) in the quarter, above the average profit estimate of 323 million reais in a Reuters poll with six analysts. One analyst in the same poll expected a loss of 81 million reais.

Profit slumped 27 percent compared with the same period a year earlier, reflecting the impact of a steep weakening of the Brazilian currency against the dollar that fanned debt-servicing expenses. But compared with the first quarter of this year, profit almost tripled in the latest sign steelmakers in Brazil are headed for better times after a two-year long downturn.

Output of raw steel grew 5.4 percent in a quarter-on-quarter basis - which analysts tend to follow more widely than annual comparisons - mainly because of rapid de-stocking in North America and Brazil. Sales volumes rose slightly, helped by more demand for long steel in North and Latin America, and rising shipments within Brazil.

Overall, Gerdau and flat steelmaker Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA, which released earnings last week, reported a second quarter with a better sales mix, higher operating earnings on a sequential basis and signs that sales, general and administrative expense controls are finally bearing fruit. Yet, the depreciation of the real in the quarter triggered a jump in financial expenses that weighed on earnings.

Revenue for Gerdau, also Brazil's biggest steel producer by volume, came in at 9.882 billion reais, up 7.8 percent from the first quarter, the filing said. That compares with an estimate of 10.067 billion reais in the poll.

Costs rose 3.4 percent on a quarter-on-quarter basis, much less than the 8 percent expected in the poll. They slipped 0.1 percent on an annual basis. Expenses rose 0.3 percent sequentially and were flat on a year-on-year basis in the second quarter, the filing said.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operational profitability known as EBITDA, came in at 1.196 billion reais in the quarter, beating the 939 million reais estimated by analysts in the poll.

Margins rose for the first quarter in six, with EBITDA climbing to 12.1 percent of revenue from an 8.8 percent so-called EBITDA margin in the first quarter.

Management plans to discuss the earnings on a conference call later in the day.