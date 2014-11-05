(Adds executive comment, results detail)
RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 5 Brazilian steelmaker
Gerdau SA posted a 59 percent fall in third-quarter profit
compared to last year, as weak steel demand in Brazil weighed on
margins.
Gerdau, the largest long steel producer in the
Americas, reported net income of 262 million reais ($105
million), which was slightly ahead of analyst forecasts, despite
the big drop from last year.
A Reuters poll of five analysts forecast net income of 231
million reais.
Demand for steel in Brazil has weakened considerably since
last year as the economy fell into recession in the first half
and the country's auto industry experiences its biggest drop in
production for a decade.
Despite a tough market at home, Gerdau continues to
outperform local rivals due to its strong presence in the United
States. For example, Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA
swung to a loss in the quarter.
"In a quarter in which we encountered less demand for steel
in Brazil and other countries in Latin America, the main
positive was our good performance in the United States,"
Gerdau's Chief Executive Andre Gerdau Johannpeter said in a
statement.
Gerdau reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortization (EBITDA) of 1.224 billion reais, down 13.4
percent on the same period in 2013.
The company said it was looking to cut costs and increase
efficiency as it competes in a global market that continues to
be oversupplied. Gerdau said it was reducing its capex for the
year to 2.1 billion reais, below the average for the past three
years.
($1 = 2.5 reais)
(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Kevin Liffey and
Louise Heavens)