Aug 2 Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau reported second-quarter net income of 549 million reais ($269 million), down sharply from 503 million reais a year earlier, according to a securities filing on Thursday.

But a Reuters poll of 11 analysts had forecast an average net profit of only 428.4 million reais for the period.

($1 = 2.04 Brazilian reais)