SAO PAULO May 7 Gerdau SA , the largest steelmaker in the Americas, posted on Tuesday first-quarter net income of 160 million reais ($79.6 million), according to a securities filing.

Profit at the Porto Alegre, Brazil-based company rose 12 percent from the prior quarter, but fell 60 percent from the same quarter of 2012, the filing said. The result came in above the average profit estimate of 151 million reais in a Thomson Reuters poll with eight analysts.