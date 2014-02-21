Millennial love for Snapchat extends to the stock
NEW YORK, March 12 For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favorite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc.
SAO PAULO Feb 21 Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau SA beat profit estimates for the fourth quarter as expenses fell faster than revenue in a traditionally weak period for output and sales.
Porto Alegre, Brazil-based Gerdau on Friday posted net income of 491.6 million reais ($207 million), above the 427 million reais estimated in a Reuters poll of six analysts.
DUBAI, March 12 Stock markets in the Gulf were mostly lower in early trade on Sunday after crude oil prices plunged at the end of last week to a three-month low, but Dubai's Shuaa Capital and Saudi Arabia's Bank Aljazira surged in response to company-specific news.
