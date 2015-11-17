SAO PAULO Nov 17 Metalúrgica Gerdau SA
, the holding company that controls Brazilian
steelmaking group Gerdau SA, raised about 900 million
reais ($239 million) on Tuesday in a private transaction to help
repay debt, two sources with knowledge of the deal said.
Investors bought about 600 million reais worth of common and
preferred shares of Metalúrgica at a price of about 1.80 reais
each, said the first source, who provided preliminary numbers
because stock allotments are still being processed.
The Gerdau Johanpeter family, Metalúrgica's largest
shareholder, bought 300 million reais worth of shares, the
source said. Tarpon Investimentos SA, Metalúrgica's
No. 2 holder of preferred shares with a 20 percent stake, did
not participate, a second source added.
The so-called restricted-effort offering originally aimed to
place 169 million common and 331 million preferred shares.
The plan comes as Gerdau, like rival steelmakers in Brazil,
grapples with a high debt burden that has grown substantially
because of the drop in the real - Brazil's currency has lost 30
percent its value against the U.S. dollar this year.
Proceeds will be used to repay debt that Porto Alegre,
Brazil-based Metalúrgica owes to Grupo BTG Pactual SA
, the largest independent investment bank in the
country, the first source said.
BTG Pactual managed the offering, with Itaú BBA, BB
Investimentos and Banco Bradesco BBI acting as joint
bookrunners, the first source said.
Preferred shares of Metalúrgica Gerdau slumped 8.7 percent
on Tuesday. The stock is down 82 percent this year, in line with
other steelmaker shares that are being hammered by the impact of
slowing growth in China, declining iron ore and steel prices and
Brazil's worst recession in a quarter of a century.
Public offerings with restricted efforts differ from
standard equity offerings in that a company does not have to
request registration of the plan with securities industry
watchdog CVM, only qualified investors can participate, and the
deals cannot be marketed through road shows or the media.
($1 = 3.7684 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Tatiana Bautzer;
Additional reporting by Paula Arend Laier in São Paulo; Editing
by Tom Brown)