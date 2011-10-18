FRANKFURT Oct 18 Germany's banking association BdB on Tuesday signalled it may be willing to accept a haircut beyond 21 percent on Greek debt ahead of a crunch meeting to restructure the country's finances.

First bankers and politicians needed to conclude an earlier deal brokered in July whereby debtors would take a 21 percent writedown on Greek debt before considering any further steps, BdB managing director Michael Kemmer told Reuters Television.

"If then there is a need to accept a higher haircut, then we can certainly talk about this, but only as part of a broader solution to euro debt problems. Anything else would only be a patchwork solution," he said.

Any haircut needs to be voluntary, Kemmer added.

Furthermore, demands to raise core tier one capital to 9 percent need to be made using current Basel II standards, rather than the more stringent Basel III standards demanded by some, Kemmer said. (Reporting By Klaus Lauer and Imke Oltmanns; Writing by Edward Taylor)