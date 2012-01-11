* German stock exchange operator against selective tax
* German bank earnings could fall 5-10 percent -BdB
(Adds comment from BVI association, additional BdB comments)
FRANKFURT Jan 11 German institutions and
banks condemned efforts by Germany and France to push ahead with
a financial transaction tax in the euro zone without including
leading centres such as London.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas
Sarkozy voiced their determination to press ahead with a tax on
financial transactions opposed by Britain, but appeared to
diverge on the timing.
"If a financial transaction tax is not introduced on an
international basis, it shouldn't happen. We reject moves to
create tax havens within the European Union," said Hans Reckers,
managing director of the association of German public sector
banks.
Andreas Schmitz, president of the association of German
private banks, on Wednesday said the introduction of a financial
transaction tax in the euro zone could result in business
migrating to less-regulated territories.
This would dent trading results for banks in Germany and
continental Germany in particular.
"It could have a significant impact on earnings," Schmitz
said. Earnings at German banks could fall between 5 and 10
percent he further said, adding the cost of clearing and
settling trades could double.
Deutsche Boerse, operator of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
and the Eurex derivatives exchange, said, "A selectively
implemented transaction tax may cause trading to migrate to
markets which are least regulated.
"This is not conducive to improving systemic stability of
global markets. It would make more sense to strengthen the
institutions which contribute toward systemic stability; for
example central counterparties in Europe."
Germany's association of investment and asset
management BVI said a financial transaction tax would primarily
hit companies and investors in Germany as well as savers, Thomas
Richter, managing director of the BVI said.
Furthermore BVI said it remains to be seen whether the
transaction tax would prevent risky and unproductive
trading.
The BdB, which represents Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank,
also said the situation in Greece remains dangerous, and that
German banks remain well capitalised.
Greece needs to accelerate reforms to help solve the
euro zone crisis, Schmitz said. Even if German banks were to
agree to a haircut of more than 50 percent on their sovereign
debt holdings, it would not solve the financial plight of the
Greeks.
Banks are also well placed to implement Basel III capital
rules, Schmitz added separately.
(Reporting By Matthias Sobolewski; writing by Edward Taylor;
Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters and David Hulmes)