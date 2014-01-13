FRANKFURT Jan 13 Germany's antitrust regulator has fined five domestic brewers a total 107 million euros ($146 million) for colluding on price increases as part of a probe that could see more companies exposed.

The country's Federal Cartel Office said unlisted brewers Bitburger, Krombacher, Veltins, Warsteiner and Privat-Brauerei Ernst Barre GmbH as well as seven individuals in the industry received fines as part of a settlement agreement.

For many Germans beer is a source of national and regional pride, with the country's more than 1,300 breweries restricted to use only malt, hops, yeast and water.

Germany is Europe's biggest producer of beer and has the third-largest per-capita consumption after the Czech Republic and Austria.

The German unit of beer giant Anheuser-Busch InBev also took part in the price fixing but was spared a fine because of the information it provided, the watchdog said in a statement on Monday.

"Our investigation produced evidence of collusion between breweries, which were for the most part based on personal contacts and phone calls," said Cartel Office President Andreas Mundt.

The probe related to price increases agreed between 2006 and 2008.

Two more brewery groups and four regional brewers in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia were still under investigation, the watchdog said, without identifying the companies.

Danish brewer Carlsberg said last March it was under investigation by the German Cartel Office.

($1 = 0.7314 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Louise Heavens)