FRANKFURT Aug 19 German households have switched electricity and gas suppliers under a European Union rule, introduced from July 1, 2007, that has given consumers a choice of provider.

Following is a timeline of recent customer and price trends in the market of 40 million households in Europe's biggest economy, which is supplied by 1,100 power and 770 gas companies.

The latest entries are marked ***

August - The gas price increases begun in July and August continue at more companies, which cite rising crude oil prices, to which the bulk of gas prices are still index-linked with a time lag of around six months. This leads to higher procurement prices, they say, which they must pass on.

Portal Preisvergleich***, which pulls together price data and encourages switching, counts at least 172 companies hiking gas tariffs as of Sept. 1 or Oct. 1 by an average 9.5 percent.

Rival portal Toptarif previously said at least 90 firms have raised gas prices by an average 10.9 percent in Aug. and Sept.

The leeway for suppliers depends on their buying patterns. Those tied into oil-linked contracts feel the impact of record oil prices, while those covering themselves in the spot gas market are able to pass on price savings.

August - Utility E.ON*** (EONGn.DE) says at its half-year earnings conference it will not comment on individual distribution units' pricing plans for power and gas for the rest of the year 2011. Its regional subsidiaries in March and May hiked power prices by 5.5 percent for some six million customers.

August - Consumer research company GfK*** say 4.5 million households changed energy supplier in the first half of 2011, citing a new panel study looking into switching behaviour on a monthly basis. GfK highlights the preference for low prices but also the trend towards renewable energies in the wake of the Fukushima nuclear disaster in March.

This tallies with findings by another internet prices comparison portal, Verivox, which in August said interest in green power products is still over 50 percent among those asking for supplier switch documents. This is down from a peak of 80 percent seen immediately after Fukushima but still above a rate of around one third recorded in 2010.

August - Utility RWE says it will leave power and gas retail prices unchanged until the end of the year. This affects 6.7 million power accounts and 1.1 million gas retail contracts. RWE in February had left open its pricing strategy for the rest of the year .

April - Ten million households saw their power bills go up in the spring after market leader E.ON (EONGn.DE) and many other firms raised prices, citing the effect of nuclear shutdowns.

In Jan/Feb, some 680 firms including E.ON's rivals RWE , EnBW and Vattenfall Europe , had raised prices, citing higher transport costs for renewables. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Alison Birrane)