BERLIN May 31 German engineering orders fell by
11 percent in real terms in March from the previous year,
engineering industry association VDMA said on Thursday, weighed
down by a collapse in euro zone orders and weaker demand from
within Germany.
VDMA said orders from the euro zone dropped by 17
percent in April, the same decline as a month earlier.
"Orders from the euro zone partner countries remain in
descent. But domestic orders fell as well, indicating they
haven't bottomed out after all," said VDMA chief economist Ralph
Wiechers.
Data last week showed German business sentiment collapsed in
May and the manufacturing sector shrank as turmoil in the euro
zone unsettled firms, threatening to end the immunity of
Europe's largest economy to the troubles surrounding it.
As a Greek exit from the euro zone is now openly discussed,
the euro zone looks set to contract in the second quarter,
hitting sentiment and with it the prospects of the German
economy.
Wiechers added that orders from non-euro zone were providing
some hope.
"Even though they are still negative compared to a year
earlier, the orders curve is now pointing significantly upward."
In the less volatile three month comparison, orders fell by
9 percent year-on-year in the February-April period.
MARCH CHANGE IN PCT
overall - 11 pct y/y
of which German - 14 pct y/y
foreign - 9 pct y/y
JAN-MARCH
overall - 9 pct y/y
of which German - 10 pct y/y
foreign - 9 pct y/y
(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt)