BERLIN May 31 German engineering orders fell by 11 percent in real terms in March from the previous year, engineering industry association VDMA said on Thursday, weighed down by a collapse in euro zone orders and weaker demand from within Germany.

VDMA said orders from the euro zone dropped by 17 percent in April, the same decline as a month earlier.

"Orders from the euro zone partner countries remain in descent. But domestic orders fell as well, indicating they haven't bottomed out after all," said VDMA chief economist Ralph Wiechers.

Data last week showed German business sentiment collapsed in May and the manufacturing sector shrank as turmoil in the euro zone unsettled firms, threatening to end the immunity of Europe's largest economy to the troubles surrounding it.

As a Greek exit from the euro zone is now openly discussed, the euro zone looks set to contract in the second quarter, hitting sentiment and with it the prospects of the German economy.

Wiechers added that orders from non-euro zone were providing some hope.

"Even though they are still negative compared to a year earlier, the orders curve is now pointing significantly upward."

In the less volatile three month comparison, orders fell by 9 percent year-on-year in the February-April period.

MARCH CHANGE IN PCT overall - 11 pct y/y of which German - 14 pct y/y

foreign - 9 pct y/y JAN-MARCH overall - 9 pct y/y of which German - 10 pct y/y

foreign - 9 pct y/y (Reporting by Annika Breidthardt)