FRANKFURT, April 5 German utility E.ON
will take the 1,480 MW northern German reactor at
Grohnde offline on Thursday for a maintenance outage due to last
around two weeks, local government in the state of Lower Saxony
said in a statement.
The statement from the environment ministry in the state
where Grohnde is located, confirmed long-term schedules
published by the operator on the Internet. It is the nuclear
supervisory agency in the state.
Wholesale power markets factor in closed nuclear power
station capacity into their supply calculations.
