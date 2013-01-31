BERLIN Jan 31 Germany's HDE retail association expects 2013 sales to drop slightly in real terms, following a 0.6 percent fall in sales last year in real terms, it said on Thursday.

The HDE said earlier it expects nominal sales growth of 1.0 percent this year after nominal growth of 1.5 percent last year.

Retail sales tumbled by their largest amount in over three years in December, according to preliminary data, denting hopes that private consumption can compensate for weaker exports and lift Europe's largest economy this year.

