FRANKFURT, April 16 Airline Condor is offering
German customers 50 euros ($65.42) off flights to Greece in a
bid to entice reluctant German holidaymakers to the
Mediterranean nation after a slump in bookings.
Tour operators such as TUI Germany and
Condor parent Thomas Cook, have reported a fall in
German bookings to Greece this year after a wave of anti-German
protests in response to the country's tough stance on the
bailout.
Tourism is a vital source of income for Greece, accounting
for about a fifth of gross domestic product, while Germans are
the world's biggest spenders on foreign holidays.
"We hope to help boost tourism in Greece," Condor said on
Monday, describing the offer as its version of the European
rescue fund. It did not say how much the campaign would affect
its margins, only that it was offering 10,000 of the 50-euro-off
vouchers.
A quick search on Condor's website showed a one-way flight
to Crete or Rhodes from Frankfurt costing mostly around 169-179
euros, with the cheapest starting at about 109 euros. The
airline offers around 70 connections a week from German airports
to Greek destinations.
TUI Germany, which last month said bookings to Greece were
down by a third, said prices for holidays to Greece had fallen
by up to 10 percent this year and it had passed on lower hotel
prices to its customers.
"This is paying off, because we have seen signs of a
recovery in recent weeks," a spokeswoman told Reuters on Monday.
($1 = 0.7644 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by David Cowell)