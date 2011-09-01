FRANKFURT, Sept 1 Michael Kemmer, head of Geman
banking association BdB said lenders in Europe's largest economy
are well capitalised and the International Monetary Fund's view
of a capital shortfall in Europe does not reflect the current
situation.
"Banks are well capitalised," Kemmer said in an interivew
with German daily Die Welt.
The BdB represents lenders like Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) and
Commerzbank . The country's public sector bank body on
Thursday also said it saw no need for extra capital.
On Saturday, IMF chief Christine Lagarde called for
"mandatory substantial capitalisation" by European banks in
order to prevent a new world recession.
Separately, a European source told Reuters on Wednesday that
the IMF had estimated European banks could face a capital
shortfall of 200 billion euros ($287 billion).
Kemmer further said he opposed plans by the European Banking
Authority (EBA) to seek extra powers for the European rescue
fund EFSF to recapitalise troubled banks, echoing a view
expressed by German regulator Bafin.
Last month euro zone leaders agreed in principle to give the
EFSF extra powers, under specified conditions, to help
recapitalise troubled banks, to buy government bonds and to
provide precautionary credit lines to countries.
(Reporting By Edward Taylor; Editing by Will Waterman)