FRANKFURT, Sept 1 Michael Kemmer, head of Geman banking association BdB said lenders in Europe's largest economy are well capitalised and the International Monetary Fund's view of a capital shortfall in Europe does not reflect the current situation.

"Banks are well capitalised," Kemmer said in an interivew with German daily Die Welt.

The BdB represents lenders like Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) and Commerzbank . The country's public sector bank body on Thursday also said it saw no need for extra capital.

On Saturday, IMF chief Christine Lagarde called for "mandatory substantial capitalisation" by European banks in order to prevent a new world recession.

Separately, a European source told Reuters on Wednesday that the IMF had estimated European banks could face a capital shortfall of 200 billion euros ($287 billion).

Kemmer further said he opposed plans by the European Banking Authority (EBA) to seek extra powers for the European rescue fund EFSF to recapitalise troubled banks, echoing a view expressed by German regulator Bafin.

Last month euro zone leaders agreed in principle to give the EFSF extra powers, under specified conditions, to help recapitalise troubled banks, to buy government bonds and to provide precautionary credit lines to countries. (Reporting By Edward Taylor; Editing by Will Waterman)