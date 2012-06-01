FRANKFURT, June 1 Germany's banking associations
voiced their opposition to a pan-European deposit guarantee
scheme on Friday, pouring cold water on efforts to create such a
safety net by the European Central Bank and the European
Commission.
"In view of the current state of the financial sector in
some euro zone states, it would lead to a spreading of risks to
the detriment of the German financial institutes," the joint
statement by banking associations representing private sector
banks, savings banks and cooperative banks said.
A better solution would be to pursue common standards and
procedures which the European parliament is already working on,
the banking associations said: "This would be a rapid and
appropriate measure to head off the prospect of capital flight
from weaker countries."
Earlier this week EU Commission president Jose Manuel
Barroso campaigned in favour of a banking union, joint financial
supervision and bank deposit guarantees as elements of a deeper
economic union.
While a year ago many EU member states were opposed to a
collective bank deposit guarantee scheme, there was now much
more support for the initiative, which was discussed at the last
EU summit on May 23, Barroso said.
Earlier this month, European Central Bank policy maker Joerg
Asmussen called for the creation of a European deposit insurance
scheme and fellow ECB executive board member Peter Praet called
for the creation of a "banking union."
