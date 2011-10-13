FRANKFURT Oct 13 German banks urged finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble to stop the European Banking Authority (EBA) from using a strict Basel III standard to measure capital strength lest it exacerbate a European bank crisis.

"It cannot be in the interests of stabilising financial markets to use an artificially tightened definition of equity capital to feign the supposed weakness of the European financial sector," said the letter, which was obtained by Reuters on Thursday and was signed by the heads of Germany's largest banking associations BdB, DSGV, BVR, VOEB and VDP.

Bankers representing Germany's savings banks, public sector Landesbanken, German Pfandbrief Banks, cooperative banks as well as large listed lenders Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) and Commerzbank , sent the letter to the finance ministry in Berlin on Wednesday.

Banking chiefs said proposals to measure capital strength using standards that do not come into force until 2019 are unsuited for showing a realistic picture of the sector's financial health.

"Stresstests by the EBA should not in the current tense environment overshoot the mark, or use overzealous stress scenarios which overstate the real risks," the letter said.

"We should not create self-fulfilling prophecies which exaxerbate the crisis," the letter said.

Furthermore the letter said banks should be given sufficient time to address individual capital needs, before any state intervention is considered.

Furthermore the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) should only emerge as a solution of last resort for boosting bank capital, once all other options have been exhausted, the letter said.

A copy of the letter was also sent to Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann, and Jochen Sanio, president of markets regulator BaFin. (Reporting By Philip Halstrick; writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Will Waterman)