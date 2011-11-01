MIDEAST STOCKS-Firm oil, global shares may support Gulf bourses
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.
FRANKFURT Nov 1 The German banking association BdB said on Tuesday Greece's plans for a referendum over its bailout package have delayed important steps being taken to resolve the euro zone banking crisis.
"Important planning of details in the aftermath of the euro summit will now be delayed, and in the worst case put on ice," said Michael Kemmer, managing director of BdB, the banking association which represents private-sector lenders such as Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE).
Greek premier George Papandreou threw up a major hurdle to resolving the Greek debt crisis by announcing that he will hold a referendum on the last-minute bailout deal struck only last week. (Reporting By Kathrin Jones, writing by Edward Taylor)
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.
BEIJING, Feb 12 China's insurance firms face possible risks from "irrational" stock investments and large-scale overseas mergers and acquisitions, the state-run People's Daily on Sunday quoted a top regulatory official as saying.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 The Vanguard Group topped $4 trillion in assets for the first time at the end of January after a year in which it pulled in more money than all of its rivals combined, the Wall Street Journal reported.