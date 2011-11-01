FRANKFURT Nov 1 The German banking association BdB said on Tuesday Greece's plans for a referendum over its bailout package have delayed important steps being taken to resolve the euro zone banking crisis.

"Important planning of details in the aftermath of the euro summit will now be delayed, and in the worst case put on ice," said Michael Kemmer, managing director of BdB, the banking association which represents private-sector lenders such as Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE).

Greek premier George Papandreou threw up a major hurdle to resolving the Greek debt crisis by announcing that he will hold a referendum on the last-minute bailout deal struck only last week. (Reporting By Kathrin Jones, writing by Edward Taylor)