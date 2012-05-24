FRANKFURT May 24 Germany's large banks would be
able to cope with the fallout if Greece should leave the euro
zone, Germany's banking association BdB said.
"The immediate Greece impact is manageable," BdB general
manager Andreas Schmitz said on Wednesday in remarks embargoed
for Thursday. "I think it has been priced in by markets,"
Schmitz said, adding he hoped any impact from an exit could be
contained without infecting Spain, Ireland, Portugal and Italy.
Earlier this month Schmitz told Reuters that Greece might be
better off tackling its debt and structural problems outside the
euro zone.
"It is therefore right to think about alternatives and
particularly whether Greece would not be better able to solve
its problems using its own currency, supported by a 'Marshall
Plan' from the European Union," said Schmitz, whose organisation
represents Germany's big private sector lenders like Deutsche
Bank and Commerzbank.
(Reporting By Andreas Kroener; writing by Edward Taylor;
Editing by Will Waterman)