FRANKFURT Jan 6 German regulator BaFin will
scrutinise pay policies at two dozen top banks because of doubts
over whether lenders are correctly implementing stricter bonus
rules, Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung said.
Systemically relevant banks and staff who have been
identified as "high level risk takers" including at Deutsche
Bank are of particular interest, the paper said,
citing a BaFin source.
Around 23 banks with a balance sheet size greater than 10
billion euros, and complex or international operations are
expected to be the main focus for regulators, the paper said.
"It is important to inspect how banks are implementing the
new rules for remuneration," Raimund Roeseler, Chief Executive
of Banking Supervision at BaFin, told the paper.
Bank regulators are expected to conduct special probes of
lenders' policies by sending in independent auditors to go over
the books as full-year earnings reports are finalised, the paper
said.
In previous years Deutsche Bank awarded a special "division
incentive" for management board members with responsibility for
the corporate and investment bank.
Germany changed bonus rules in October 2010, demanding that
pay was appropriate, transparent, and aligned to ensure
sustainability.
Systemically important banks need to identify key personnel
whose activities are particularly risky, or whose department or
contribution is particularly important for the institution.
In September, Deutsche Bank co-Chief Executive Anshu Jain,
previously the head of investment banking, warned that the
payout ratio - the proportion of net revenues set aside for
banker pay - would come down.
By the third quarter, Deutsche Bank's variable compensation
as a percentage of net revenues had come down to 11 percent.
Separately, Deutsche Bank is set to cut variable pay for
investment banking staff by between 15 and 20 percent, German
weekly Der Spiegel said, citing sources close to the bank.
Deutsche Bank declined to comment on the Der Spiegel report
on Sunday.
Deutsche Bank has already reformed the way it awards pay.
For investment bankers, bonuses are determined on the basis of
the bank's overall earnings performance.
The bank uses its pretax return on equity and the actual
return on equity level over a two-year period as a benchmark for
determining pay.
At least 60 percent of total variable compensation is
granted on a deferred basis, and no more than 20 percent is paid
out in cash immediately.
Deutsche Bank has also forced senior managers to wait five
years, rather than three, to receive bonus share awards as a way
to encourage longer term sustainable performance.
