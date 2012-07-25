By Elisa Oddone
| BERLIN, July 25
BERLIN, July 25 A Canadian marine
conservationist has fled Germany after being freed on bail while
awaiting possible extradition to Costa Rica over charges
stemming from his campaign against shark finning, a court
official said on Wednesday.
Paul Watson, founder of the Sea Shepherd marine conservation
group, had been banned from leaving Germany and ordered to
report twice a day to police in Frankfurt after his arrest there
in May..
"Watson has not reported to the police since July 22," a
spokesman for the court in Frankfurt said. "His attorney
informed us that his client had called him saying he left
Germany for an unknown destination."
Watson is known for disrupting whale hunts and for his
campaigns against shark finning, a practice that involves
catching sharks, slicing off their fins and throwing them back
into the sea, sometimes barely alive.
He was facing possible extradition to Costa Rica to answer
accusations that he had endangered a Costa Rican vessel involved
in illegal shark finning during a confrontation on the high seas
in 2002. Watson denies the charge.
"We do not know where Watson is at the moment. His arrest
warrant is only valid in Germany, where we keep searching for
him, and his exemption from arrest had been lifted," said a
spokesman for the public prosecutor's office in Frankfurt.
After being freed on a 250,000 euro ($319,200) bail, Watson
made a brief appearance in Berlin at a protest coinciding with a
visit by Costa Rican President Laura Chinchilla in late May.
Chinchilla has promised him a fair trial if he is extradited
to her country.
(Editing by Alessandra Rizzo)