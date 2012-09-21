FRANKFURT, Sept 21 German sporting goods maker Adidas forecast revenue could exceed its mid-term forecast, its chief executive said in a copy of a speech published on Friday.

"We are fully confident that we will generate 17 billion euros ($22 billion) by 2015, and maybe even more if additional top-line opportunities we are looking at meet the criteria we have set out to gain our 11 percent margin target," Herbert Hainer said. ($1 = 0.7721 euros) (Reporting By Victoria Bryan)